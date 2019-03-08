Advanced search

Athletics: Saffron Striders get out and about

PUBLISHED: 10:30 10 October 2019

Saffron Striders Michael Bradley at the Havering half marathon

Saffron Striders Michael Bradley at the Havering half marathon

Saffron Striders were in action in all corners of the country at the weekend.

Despite hte prospect of heavy rain and gale force winds, Fiona and Neil Halls competed in the Coniston 10k trail race in the Lake District.

Both were inspired by the breathtaking scenery to post competitive times of just over an hour, finishing well inside the top 100.

Closer to home, Colchester Zoo was the venue for Jason Coles and Lisa Plumb running a half marathon among the elephants, rhinos and zebras.

And the pair finished neck and neck in just over two hours, while Michael Bradley set a new personal best at the Havering half marathon, clocking 2:06 through the Ingrebourne Valley and raising significant funds for charity.

The Saffron Striders Fast 5 takes place this weekend at Carver Barracks and is suitable for experienced and novice runners alike.

