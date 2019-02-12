Athletics: Saffron Striders impress at Harlow
PUBLISHED: 10:29 22 February 2019
Archant
Saffron Striders kept their impressive form going on the cross-country scene with some outstanding performances at Harlow at the weekend.
A difficult terrain combining hills, woodlands and farmers’ tracks proved no obstacle to Rebecca White and Ian MacDougall completing the five-mile course in under 40 minutes.
And more impressive running by fellow Striders Lisa Plumb, Anna Katowska, Stuart Gibson and Fraser Walsh-Beney helped the club maintain their current position in the overall championships standings.
Saffron Striders meet outside the Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre every Tuesday evening at 7.45pm for an 8pm start.
All abilities are welcomed.