Athletics: Saffron Striders impress at Harlow

Saffron Striders face the camera at Harlow Archant

Saffron Striders kept their impressive form going on the cross-country scene with some outstanding performances at Harlow at the weekend.

A difficult terrain combining hills, woodlands and farmers’ tracks proved no obstacle to Rebecca White and Ian MacDougall completing the five-mile course in under 40 minutes.

And more impressive running by fellow Striders Lisa Plumb, Anna Katowska, Stuart Gibson and Fraser Walsh-Beney helped the club maintain their current position in the overall championships standings.

Saffron Striders meet outside the Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre every Tuesday evening at 7.45pm for an 8pm start.

All abilities are welcomed.