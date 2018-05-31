Advanced search

Athletics: Saffron Striders make most of favourable conditions

PUBLISHED: 16:13 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 05 February 2020

Saffron Striders Mark and Nikki Coutts

Saffron Striders were out in force and making the most of favourable weather on Sunday.

Guy Tremayne travelled to south west London to compete in the Thorpe & Egham half marathon, after the early morning rain.

And he crossed the line in just under two hours to earn one of the best post-race goodie bags in Britain!

Meanwhile, closer to home in the Essex village of Great Bentley, Striders Matthew Billis ran the 13.1-mile half marathon distance in 1:28.

And further afield, Mark and Nikki Coutts were taking on the marathon distance of 26-plus miles at The Sushi Run, where raw fish and rice replaced chocolate cake and biscuits at the finish.

Saffron Striders meet outside the Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre every Tuesday evening at 7.45pm for an 8pm start, with all abilities welcomed.

