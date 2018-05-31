Athletics: Saffron Striders make most of favourable conditions
PUBLISHED: 16:13 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 05 February 2020
Archant
Saffron Striders were out in force and making the most of favourable weather on Sunday.
Guy Tremayne travelled to south west London to compete in the Thorpe & Egham half marathon, after the early morning rain.
You may also want to watch:
And he crossed the line in just under two hours to earn one of the best post-race goodie bags in Britain!
Meanwhile, closer to home in the Essex village of Great Bentley, Striders Matthew Billis ran the 13.1-mile half marathon distance in 1:28.
And further afield, Mark and Nikki Coutts were taking on the marathon distance of 26-plus miles at The Sushi Run, where raw fish and rice replaced chocolate cake and biscuits at the finish.
Saffron Striders meet outside the Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre every Tuesday evening at 7.45pm for an 8pm start, with all abilities welcomed.