Athletics: Saffron Striders pass Oakley 20 test

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 March 2019

Saffron Striders at the Oakley 20

Archant

Saffron Striders continued their warm-up for the London Marathon at the Oakley 20 just north of Bedford.

Every March, Striders use the event as their final test before tackling the full 26.2-mile run through the capital a few weeks later.

And the challenging distance, undulating course and competitive nature of the event act as a perfect prelude to the UK’s greatest race.

Saffron Striders will be well represented in London next month, running in support of their chosen charities, and Helen Howard – who is supporting Cancer Research – clocked an impressive 3:16.

Alistair and Martin Green are raising funds for Support4Sight and both ran 20 miles in under three hours at Oakley.

The club ask that people look out for local runners and support their charities over the coming weeks as final preparations are made for the biggest sporting challenge of their lives.

