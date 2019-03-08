Advanced search

Athletics: Saffron Striders to launch new 10-week course

PUBLISHED: 07:09 25 April 2019

Saffron Striders are about to launch another beginners course

Saffron Striders are set to launch another Beginners zero to 5k course in the coming weeks.

If you have been inspired by tales of others training for the London Marathon this weekend, or just want to improve your general level of fitness, it could be for you.

Suitable for all abilities and led by experienced coaches, the 10-week course combines warm-ups, running, stretching and flexibility exercises.

Club runners, many of whom started as beginners, will be on hand to provide help and support, with homework set between sessions to keep everyone on track!

Forms can be downloaded from the Striders website, to bring along to the sign-up session on the evening of Tuesday April 30 at the Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre.

The first session in the new 10-week course takes place the following Tuesday (May 7).

