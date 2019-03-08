Golf: Success for Saffron Walden’s Smith

Saffron Walden's Sarah Smith and partner Katie Rule celebrate their success Archant

Saffron Walden assistant professional Sarah Smith came out on top at her opening WPGA tournament of the year at Copts Heath Golf Club.

Smith and partner Katie Rule, of Devon’s Tavistock Golf Club, won the fourball betterball event for the third time in four years after a bogey-free six-under par round of 67.

That saw them finish one clear of Sian James and Jamie Casling to claim the £300 first prize.

Smith claimed a superb eagle at the 456-yard par five seventh hole, following a birdie-birdie start to her round.

She said: “The course played well, although it was a very windy day and there were some tramlined greens – funnily enough the same as last year!

“Luckily this didn’t affect our game much.”