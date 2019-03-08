Athletics: Success for Saffron Striders’ Holden

Saffron Striders Kate Holden celebrates her success Archant

Saffron Striders’ Kate Holden claimed victory in her age group over the 10k distance in Thetford Forest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The patchwork of heathland, pines and broadleaves provided the perfect setting for Holden, who clocking an excellent 47 minutes 58 seconds.

Fellow Strider Louisa Pimblett was equally impressive, achieving a personal best by completing the course in just over 51 minutes.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Cambridge, the ever-popular Boundary Run saw Rebecca White complete the marathon distance in under 3:30 and finish as first female in 36th place in a field of 400.

The final Winter League cross-country race was held on Sunday at Newport, with excellent performances from Bridget Savill, James Hewlett, Linda Brett and Tim McMahon maintaining the club’s position in the highly competitive event.

*Saffron Striders meet outside the Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre every Tuesday at 7.45pm for an 8pm start. All abilities welcome.