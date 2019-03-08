Successful cricket week for Saffron Walden including Midweek League title glory

Action from Saffron Walden's Midweek League game against Sewards End (pic Jamie Pluck) Archant

Saffron Walden enjoyed a hugely successful cricket week, including sealing the Haverhill & District Midweek League Division Four title.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Saffron Walden's Midweek League game against Sewards End (pic Jamie Pluck) Action from Saffron Walden's Midweek League game against Sewards End (pic Jamie Pluck)

But the first team then saw their East Anglian Premier League match with Vauxhall Mallards wiped out by rain on Saturday and they are due to visit Burwell & Exning this weekend.

The Gentlemen of Essex visited the Anglo American Playing Fields last Tuesday but were shown little sympathy by their hosts, who pild up 352-5 declared inside 47 overs.

Michael Wallis retired out on 111 after hitting 18 fours in his 96-ball innings, while Daniel Cummins smacked four sixes and 14 fours in his 65-ball 104.

Bertie Scott (41 off 28) and captain Ben Harris (34 off 19) produced late fireworks in an unbroken 67-run stand, before Henry Rodda (3-43), Jack Ormsby (2-37), Cummins, Liam Mays, Ben Clilverd, Michael Wallis and Tom Pluck all had success with the ball as the Gents were dismissed for 276.

Action from Saffron Walden's Midweek League game against Sewards End (pic Jamie Pluck) Action from Saffron Walden's Midweek League game against Sewards End (pic Jamie Pluck)

Cummins fell seven runs short of another century as Walden piled up 175-3 in 20 overs against Sewards End in the Midweek League the next day.

You may also want to watch:

And after dismissing the visitors for just 117, Walden could celebrate as champions.

The MCC provided opposition on Thursday, but were reduced to 11-7 as Ormsby (3-15), Regis Chakabva (3-27), Harris and Clilverd all struck.

Action from Saffron Walden's Midweek League game against Sewards End (pic Jamie Pluck) Action from Saffron Walden's Midweek League game against Sewards End (pic Jamie Pluck)

AJ Gale (63 not out) and JME Barrs (67) put on 112 for the eighth wicket, though, and it proved to be a decisive stand as MCC closed on 263-8.

Chakabva (35) and Jake Foley put on 84 in reply, with the latter falling six runs short of a century after hitting four sixes and 14 fours in his 60-ball knock.

Harry Gallian (25), Ray Mordini (35) and Harris (21) also made starts, but Walden were dismissed for 259, with RG Mahendra (5-73) doing most of the damage.

Saturday saw the second team make 180-6 from 30 overs at St Ives Town & Warboys, led by Chakabva (63) and Finn Karsten (31).

Action from Saffron Walden's Midweek League game against Sewards End (pic Jamie Pluck) Action from Saffron Walden's Midweek League game against Sewards End (pic Jamie Pluck)

And the home side could only make 111 from 22 overs in reply, giving Walden a full 30 points and taking them to second in the table with a game in hand.

The under-16s, meanwhile, are into the next round of the Trevor Bailey Matchplay having topped their group after Bancroft Lions conceded on Sunday.