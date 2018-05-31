Advanced search

Super Sunday for SWAN Netball Club

PUBLISHED: 18:16 18 November 2019

SWAN Netball Club's U14 Whites won against Cambourne Gold in the Cambridge & District League.

It was a super Sunday for SWAN netball with big wins for four of their teams.

The U14 Whites beat Cambourne Gold 71-16 in the Cambridge & District Netball League.

They came into the game on the back of a fantastic win a day earlier in the Chelmsford League and used this contest to play some of the team out of their favoured positions.

Meg was the super shooter with an 85 per cent conversion rate while Maisie provided the support as goal attack, as well as a stint as wing attack.

A spokeswoman said: "The whole team worked strongly together in whichever position they played and got a well-deserved win."

The U12 Whites also won against Cambourne Gold by a score of 41-0 in the Cambridge league although the U15 Purples couldn't complete the hat-trick as they went down 81-12.

There were two more wins for the senior's second and third teams in the Bishop's Stortford & District League.

