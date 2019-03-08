Netball: SWAN juniors net impressive results

SWAN under-12 White facee the camera Archant

SWAN juniors combined for three wins, a draw and two losses at the Chelmsford & District Netball League on Saturday.

The under-13 Blacks saw their early game postponed due to an icy court, but the under-12 Whites beat Conquerors Romans 17-16.

With just seven players due to injuries they took time to settle but worked hard throughout and overturned a deficit thanks to a strong final quarter, as Anna and Chloe won the coaches and opposition player of the match awards.

The under-15 Whites beat Chelmsford Chargers 23-15, as Liv, Lola and Eve worked hard in the attacking circle.

Pip, Lily and Luella defended well, with multiple interceptions and controlled play, as Johanna and Emily worked mid-court areas well to make it three wins out of four so far.

Emily and Eve took their player of the match awards.

The under-14 Blacks beat Chelmsford Cubs 13-7, while the under-12 Blacks drew 13-13 with Chelmsford Comets.

But the under-14 Whites lost 29-12 to Conqueror Pharoahs and the under-13 Whites went down 32-10 against Hawks.