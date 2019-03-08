Advanced search

Local Recall

Netball: SWAN juniors net impressive results

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 November 2019

SWAN under-12 White facee the camera

SWAN under-12 White facee the camera

Archant

SWAN juniors combined for three wins, a draw and two losses at the Chelmsford & District Netball League on Saturday.

The under-13 Blacks saw their early game postponed due to an icy court, but the under-12 Whites beat Conquerors Romans 17-16.

With just seven players due to injuries they took time to settle but worked hard throughout and overturned a deficit thanks to a strong final quarter, as Anna and Chloe won the coaches and opposition player of the match awards.

You may also want to watch:

The under-15 Whites beat Chelmsford Chargers 23-15, as Liv, Lola and Eve worked hard in the attacking circle.

Pip, Lily and Luella defended well, with multiple interceptions and controlled play, as Johanna and Emily worked mid-court areas well to make it three wins out of four so far.

Emily and Eve took their player of the match awards.

The under-14 Blacks beat Chelmsford Cubs 13-7, while the under-12 Blacks drew 13-13 with Chelmsford Comets.

But the under-14 Whites lost 29-12 to Conqueror Pharoahs and the under-13 Whites went down 32-10 against Hawks.

Most Read

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

High Street road closures postponed following appeal from traders

The Slade bridge running beneath the High Street in Saffron Walden. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Most Read

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

High Street road closures postponed following appeal from traders

The Slade bridge running beneath the High Street in Saffron Walden. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Netball: SWAN juniors net impressive results

SWAN under-12 White facee the camera

Saffron Walden PSG girls enjoy trip to Newmarket

Saffron Walden PSG under-10s observe a minutes silence with Newmarket Town on Remembrance Sunday

High Street road closures postponed following appeal from traders

The Slade bridge running beneath the High Street in Saffron Walden. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Ronnies, the Ritz, The Royal Albert Hall...and Joanna Eden’s Christmas show is also at Joanna’s Place in Saffron Walden

Jazz at the Movies with a festive flavour

Youth Rugby: Saffron Walden colts see off rivals in style

Spike Walker scores for Saffron Walden colts
Drive 24