The ladies of SWAN Netball Club who are walking back to happiness

Published: 10:16 AM April 27, 2021

Players at one of the first walking netball sessions held by SWAN Netball Club after the lockdown restrictions were eased. - Credit: SWAN NETBALL

SWAN Netball are another in the long line of clubs delighted to be back in action after lockdown - with their walking netball session already attracting good numbers.

Held at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre, this version of the sport is played at a slower pace but is considered a great way for those that either played netball in their youth or would like to start, to get gentle exercise, meet friends and make new ones.

SWAN coach Julia Kay said: "Some of our players have had to shield during the last year and have missed the camaraderie the social session brings.

"We kept in touch by offering exercise sessions online but it’s not the same as seeing everyone together.

"It’s really demonstrated to all of us how important both the exercise and social contact is for physical and mental wellbeing."

Sessions are held on Fridays from 10.30am in Saffron Walden or from 11am on Wednesdays in Bishop's Stortford.

All are pay-as-you-play and the first session is free. No previous experience is necessary.

For more information email info@swannetball.co.uk or go to www.swannetball.co.uk

Saffron Walden Cricket Club got win number one of the new East Anglian Premier League season in game number two, beating Cambridge away from home.

A 70 ball, 116 run fourth-wicket partnership between Nikhil Gorantla (77) and Giles Ecclestone (63) was key to the success.

Captain Ben Harris, celebrating his first win as skipper, said: "It was an epic win. It was tricky going but Gilo just looked like he was playing on a completely different track to everyone else.

"He and Nikhil really got going once Ali Russell (48) had carried us through an early scare.”

Gorantla returned to take 2-27 while there was also two wickets for J Everett as Walden came home by 30 runs.

The seconds finished their pre-season with a seven-wicket win over Chappel & Wakes Colne.

Man of the match Alex Peirson claimed both 3-31 and scored 24 and skipper Luke Ormsby said: "After a bad one last week, it’s good to see everyone work hard in training to put it right with a good performance.”

They start their league campaign on Saturday at Huntingdon while the thirds host Isleham.

The women & girls first team also get going in the Two Counties Cricket Championship with a T20 double header at home to Copdock and Old Ipswichians on Sunday.