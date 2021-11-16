Surge of interest has players returning to the courts at SWAN netball
- Credit: SWAN NETBALL
A surge in interest in Back2Netball and Walking Netball has resulted in more sessions from SWAN Netball Club.
Being held at Saffron Walden, Stansted Mountfitchet and Herts & Essex Sports Centre, the sessions have so far attracted the interest of more than 30 new players.
Paula Evans, the chairwoman and coach of the club who are based at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden among other places, said: "We were getting a lot of enquiries from ladies looking for an evening session that could fit around work and childcare commitments.
"We were delighted to be able to work with 1Life to get some regular court space at the Mountfitchet Romeera centre meaning that players from across Uttlesford, and into Bishop’s Stortford, are able to make it.
"We’ve had a huge turn-out for our first two sessions."
Back2Netball offers sessions for players who may have last played netball some years ago or complete beginners to get into the game.
Sessions are held at Lord Butler on Friday mornings with a new evening session added on Thursdays at the Romeera Leisure Centre in Stansted Mountfitchet.
Walking netball is for players who would like to join in with the slower pace of this version of netball with sessions at Lord Butler on a Friday morning, and Wednesday morning at the Herts and Essex Sports Centre, Bishop’s Stortford.
SWAN head coach Julia Kay said: "Players who had to take special care during lockdown are now returning to B2N and especially to walking netball but we’re also getting lots of new players wanting to participate.
"All the groups are friendly and social and our members tell us that it’s helping their mental health as well as their physical health being able to exercise with such supportive groups of women."
For more information on both back2netball and walking netball in Saffron Walden, Stansted, and Bishop’s Stortford please contact info@swannetball.co.uk.