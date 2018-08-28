Netball: SWANs youngsters celebrating call-ups

SWANs netball club have seen 10 junior members selected into the England Netball Development Pathway.

SWAN under-15s with Maggie Jackson and coaches Jane Diamond and Julia Kay SWAN under-15s with Maggie Jackson and coaches Jane Diamond and Julia Kay

Under-14s Lucy Kay and Caitlin Hellen are in the Saracens Mavericks Futures Academy, while under-13 Megan Cowan has been picked for the Cambs Satellite Academy.

Elissa Keating, Hannah Trapmore, Sophie Coady and Alice MacDowell are all representing Cambridgeshire Academy at under-15 level, while under-12s Eliza Sedgbeer, Hattie Cowan and Ellie Watson have places in the Essex Pre-Satellite Academy.

The girls come from Saffron Walden, Newport, Bishops Stortford and the surrounding villages.

Julia Kay has been added to the Saracens Mavericks Coach Development Programme, led by director of coaching Maggie Jackson, which further develops coaching skills through mentoring and workshops, delivered by the Superleague franchise and England Netball coaches.

Jackson, an ex-England player, coach and selector attended under-15 training this week as part of the first stage of the development programme.

SWANs coach Kay said: “We are very proud of the girls for their successes. At SWAN we take pride in nurturing each player’s individual development and they are given every opportunity to reach their full potential whether that is at club, county, Superleague or beyond!”

SWANs train in Saffron Walden, Newport, Stansted Mountfitchet and Bishop’s Stortford with junior players up to 16, senior teams, Back To Netball and walking netball.