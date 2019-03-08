SWANs to launch Inclusion Netball sessions

SWANs Netball Club is launching Inclusion Netball at the Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre from today (Thursday, March 14, 8-9pm).

It is one of nine clubs selected to become an England Netball Core Inclusion Club and the monthly sessions for women and men aged 16 and over with physical and learning disability will be run by will run by inclusion specialist and coach Bernae Ellis and SWANs Samantha Todd-Wickens.

A taster session sparked lots of interest and Todd-Wickens said: “The young people and adults loved the session. The men hadn’t realised how much of a skill it was to shoot in netball, they thought it would be like basketball and were quite surprised!

“Providing an opportunity that ensures everyone can be included and involved in netball is a dream come true for me.”

Chair Paula Evans added: “SWANs already runs Walking Netball and Back to Netball sessions, as well as our Junior and Senior teams and we are delighted to work with England Netball, Active Uttlesford and our community to show that netball really is a sport that anyone can participate in.”

Anyone interested can email stwnetball@gmail.com.