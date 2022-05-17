SWCC girls U13 come close to victory

Saffron Walden Cricket Club U13 girls team came close to a win in their most recent match.

They played against Melton Achilles Youth U13 girls team in the U13 England and Wales Cricket Board T20 cup.

The game came close as both teams were tied with 109 runs each but Melton ended up catching the victory as they had lost fewer wickets, the final scores landing at 109-1 for Melton and 109-6 for Saffron Walden.

Despite the loss, there was an awesome team performance by the girls including a Saffron Walden best 42 from Emily Rumsby, run out on the final ball trying to squeeze in the winning run.

Team manager, Sarah Rumsby, said: “Some of the girls only started hardball cricket this year at our winter nets sessions and three of the girls today were u11s, and the rest were U12 .

“We see a promising future for girls cricket at SWCC and I’m really proud of them all, it was edge of your seat stuff.”