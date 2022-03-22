Thaxted Dragons impress at Malta Open International Karate event

Thaxted Dragons saw nine of their members represent England at the Malta Open International Karate Championships at the weekend.

It was their first major competition in more than two years and the squad, wit ages ranging from six to 23, returned home with a total of nine medals, including one gold, four silver and four bronze.

The Thaxted-based team, who train three nights per week, placed 12th out of 31 international organisations who took part.

Sensei Barry Healy said: "I am so proud of the Thaxted Dragons. This was a great opportunity to see where we are on the world stage, competing against some tough European clubs.

"To bring back nine medals was a great achievement. We're really focused and training hard in preparation for national competitions, the next one being in Harlow on April 24, as well as preparing for our journey to the European Championships."

