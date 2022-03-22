News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Thaxted Dragons impress at Malta Open International Karate event

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:55 PM March 22, 2022
Thaxted Dragons celebrate their success in Malta

Thaxted Dragons celebrate their success in Malta - Credit: Donna Briant

Thaxted Dragons saw nine of their members represent England at the Malta Open International Karate Championships at the weekend.

It was their first major competition in more than two years and the squad, wit ages ranging from six to 23, returned home with a total of nine medals, including one gold, four silver and four bronze.

The Thaxted-based team, who train three nights per week, placed 12th out of 31 international organisations who took part.

Sensei Barry Healy said: "I am so proud of the Thaxted Dragons. This was a great opportunity to see where we are on the world stage, competing against some tough European clubs.

"To bring back nine medals was a great achievement. We're really focused and training hard in preparation for national competitions, the next one being in Harlow on April 24, as well as preparing for our journey to the European Championships."

To find out more visit facebook.com/thaxteddragons

Thaxted News

Don't Miss

Keith Eden, Sandra Eden, Mike Hibbs, Hilary Shibata, Cliff Treadwell, Daphne Cornell, Jim Ketteridge, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden Town Council: historic table fears raised

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge Children's Hospital and Max Rowlandson, who fundraised for the unit in November

NHS

Green light for major new Cambridge Children's Hospital

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Dust from the Sahara carried by warm winds that have brought unseasonal spring temperatures has seen

Skies could turn orange as Saharan dust expected to sweep across UK

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden enjoy some refreshments after their game at Woodford

Shortstaffed Saffron Walden earn Woodford's thanks

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon