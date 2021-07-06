The Grove Ladies serve up Senior Cup title

Published: 11:47 AM July 6, 2021

The Grove Ladies celebrated winning their first Essex Senior Cup title in 15 years after beating Brentwood in the final on Sunday.

They had comprehensively beaten the prestigious Connaught club 4-0 en route to the final, thanks to Ali McGee-Long, Jess Duke, Laura Nigiri and Natalie Hayden-Scott.

But Hayden-Scott was unavailable for the final and replaced by captain Jane Bowen.

Rain began to fall shortly before the 10am start and continued during the first set of the opening match, but McGee and Duke clinched a 6-4 6-3 win in humid sunshine.

Brentwood hit back to win the second rubber and level the overall score, but Bowen and Nigiri found their rhythm and restored The Grove's lead with success against Brentwood's second pair.

You may also want to watch:

And McGee-Long and Bowen sealed a 3-1 triumph when taking the second set of their match on a tie-break to start the celebrations.