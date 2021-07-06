News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

The Grove Ladies serve up Senior Cup title

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 11:47 AM July 6, 2021   
Jess Duke, Laura Nigiri, Jane Bowen and Ali McGee-Long celebrate

Jess Duke, Laura Nigiri, Jane Bowen and Ali McGee-Long celebrate - Credit: Andy Rice

The Grove Ladies celebrated winning their first Essex Senior Cup title in 15 years after beating Brentwood in the final on Sunday.

They had comprehensively beaten the prestigious Connaught club 4-0 en route to the final, thanks to Ali McGee-Long, Jess Duke, Laura Nigiri and Natalie Hayden-Scott.

But Hayden-Scott was unavailable for the final and replaced by captain Jane Bowen.

Rain began to fall shortly before the 10am start and continued during the first set of the opening match, but McGee and Duke clinched a 6-4 6-3 win in humid sunshine.

Brentwood hit back to win the second rubber and level the overall score, but Bowen and Nigiri found their rhythm and restored The Grove's lead with success against Brentwood's second pair.

You may also want to watch:

And McGee-Long and Bowen sealed a 3-1 triumph when taking the second set of their match on a tie-break to start the celebrations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stansted Airport welcomes two new airlines in travel boost
  2. 2 PM pledges to tear up covid rules including masks and distancing
  3. 3 Volunteers 'thrilled' after clothing bank awareness day
  1. 4 Newport author, 81, releases 'first and last' poetry collection
  2. 5 'This has been one of the most difficult decisions' - Essex fire chief
  3. 6 Spitfires and more at IWM Duxford's behind the scenes themed flying day
  4. 7 Saffron Striders impress at variety of events
  5. 8 RAF Lakenheath apologises for noise near Stansted
  6. 9 'Learn to live with Covid' - PM to reveal major easing of lockdown rules
  7. 10 Fresh claims of sexism and skulduggery as recording of council meeting released
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A group of people standing in a doorway: Opposition councillors at Uttlesford

Uttlesford District Council | Updated

Council accused of 'skulduggery' but win in No Confidence vote

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Members of the Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership in Debden

Farming

New campaign aims to reach every farm in Uttlesford

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A council meeting chamber

This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on July 1, 2021

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A scarecrow is on a deckchair, holding an ice cream. A sign: "Costa del Chrishall"

Gallery

Scarecrows visit the Costa del Chrishall for a second year running

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon