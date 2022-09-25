Finals day proves a roaring success at The Grove Tennis Club

Paul Kent, Stuart MacKeonis, Joe Lampon and Louis Temblett of The Grove Tennis Club in Saffron Walden. - Credit: THE GROVE TENNIS CLUB

A former British junior player, thrilling three-set finals and a delicious hog roast made the Grove Tennis Club’s finals day a smash hit.

Joe Lampon, who was a training partner of many of the current best British players in his younger days, won a thrilling three-set victory over Callum Forsyth in the men’s singles final at the East Street-based club.

That rounded off a highly competitive tournament that saw many close matches.

Lampon also won the men's doubles, teaming up with Louis Temblett to beat Paul Kent and Stuart MacKeonis.

Louis Temblett, Jacque Woolley, Clare Jackson and Stuart Shepherd of The Grove Tennis Club in Saffron Walden. - Credit: THE GROVE TENNIS CLUB

Temblett missed the chance to claim a second title as he and mother Jacque Woolley were edged out by Clare Jackson and Stuart Shepherd in the mixed doubles.

Jackson did manage to walk away with two top prizes as she and Sally Harris defeated Katie McInnes and Charlotte Harrington, while in the women’s singles, Becs Osman battled back from a set and 4-1 down to win in three sets over Claire Flynn, in a match notable for a number of long rallies.

Earlier, the finals of the plate tournaments, for first-round losers in the main events, were decided.

Simon McInnes beat Charlie Parkin in the men’s singles, John Stone and Mark Reardon defeated Adrian Brown and Nigel Watson in the men’s doubles and the the mixed doubles was claimed by Lizzie Brightwell and Alex Porter who overcame Rowena Biddlecombe and William Freeman.

The afternoon was rounded off with cakes and tea organised by Kim Queree, and a hog roast supplied by Gordon Bell, of which no scrap remained by 4pm.

Tournament organiser Adrian Holley said: "I think we can say that the day went very well from start to finish, even if there were a couple of breaks due to rain."