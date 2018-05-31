Advanced search

Thompson helps GB to team gold in virtual European 10k Championships

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 July 2020

Saffron Walden's Pete Thompson at Frinton-on-Sea

Saffron Walden's Pete Thompson at Frinton-on-Sea

Archant

Saffron Walden runner Peter Thompson helped Great Britain to victory in the virtual European Masters 10k Championships.

With the main event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a series of races over different distances have been held virtually.

Each entrant runs their own course, recording their time on a GPS device and submitting their result to race organisers for scrutiny to check the distance was accurate and routes did not have descending gradients.

Each result that passed the checks was then posted to form a set of results for each age category and 62-year-old Thompson had already finished seventh in the European 5k Championships.

You may also want to watch:

He chose to run his 10k in combination with a trip to Frinton-on-Sea, hoping a nice wide path by the seafront would make for a good course.

But by 10.30am it was already quite warm and a strong sea breeze was also far from ideal.

Thompson, a member of Cambridge & Coleridge AC, clocked an impressive 40.02 nonetheless, which saw him claim third place in the 60-65 age group, beaten only by runners from Holland and Romania.

And his effort also helped Great Britain to team gold in their age category, ahead of a trio from Finland.

Thompson, who runs Team Thompson Coaching with wife Clare, was delighted to finish in the top three in the individual rankings and equally pleased to be first British runner home in his age group.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Town council blazes trail with government lobbying for BAME groups

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council, will write to the UK government about the council's motion. Picture: Celia Bartlett.

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Reporter “almost retires” after 50 years

Reporter Angela Singer. Photo: Supplied by Angela Singer.

Outline planning application for three houses in Great Sampford causes strong feelings

A view of the proposed development field in Great Sampford submitted by a resident who is against the plan.

Most Read

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Town council blazes trail with government lobbying for BAME groups

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council, will write to the UK government about the council's motion. Picture: Celia Bartlett.

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Reporter “almost retires” after 50 years

Reporter Angela Singer. Photo: Supplied by Angela Singer.

Outline planning application for three houses in Great Sampford causes strong feelings

A view of the proposed development field in Great Sampford submitted by a resident who is against the plan.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Thompson helps GB to team gold in virtual European 10k Championships

Saffron Walden's Pete Thompson at Frinton-on-Sea

Saffron Walden businesses share how they’re still impacted by coronavirus restrictions

Sam Parke of Bearwalden CrossFit in Saffron Walden (pictured centre) lifting with his team at a competition in Loughborough last year. Picture: Tom Casey

Saffron Walden youngster picked for British GP role

McLaren driver Lando Norris poses for a portrait (pic McLaren Racing)

Post lockdown haircut helps others through The Little Princess Trust

Chloe Chapman of Saffron Walden has donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: Paula Chapman

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 16

Tim Henman in action at Wimbledon