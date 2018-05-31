Thompson shines at virtual European Championships

Saffron Walden’s Pete Thompson took part in the Virtual European Masters 5k Championships, after the event due to be held in Switzerland was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saffron Walden's Pete Thompson in action Saffron Walden's Pete Thompson in action

Athletes had to run 5k while wearing a tracking device and submit their performance to race organisers, with rules in place to ensure chosen routes were not on downhill gradients.

The start and finish needed to be near each other, with time penalties in place to ensure fair play, and athletes competed in five-year age bands.

Runners from Great Britain made up the majority of the entries, with others from Holland, Russia and Germany also taking part.

Thompson, 61, ran in the 60-65 bracket and chose to run laps around Saffron Walden Cricket Club’s ground, starting just before 6am.

Although difficult to judge the pacing without other runners around, Thompson’s first mile was the slowest of the three he covered, but he eventually clocked 18.42 and placed seventh in his category, fifth among GB athletes and third fastest Englishman.

Thompson now has his sights on the virtual British 5k Championships and European 10k Championships in June.