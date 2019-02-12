Golf: Top roles for Saffron Walden duo

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman Archant

Cambridgeshire mens’ elite and junior golf teams start the season with an overhaul of their structure.

The moves come in a bid to make them more competitive in various inter-county events and see Saffron Walden Golf Club’s Graham Goodman took over as men’s team manager.

Ben Kerr, club professional at Saffron Walden, continues his role as junior lead coach for the county, following on from the club’s scratch team winning a number of county events in recent years.

Goodman led Saffron Walden to various titles from 2013-16 and was an integral part of the Goddard Cup-winning team last year.

He is also carrying on as the county’s seniors captain and said: “We have had a competitive winter through the introduction of the winter series competition.

“We now have a spine of county players and also previous legends who wish to play county golf again.

“The season starts in a few weeks against a past team and further county matches against Bedfordshire and Essex are being played before the Anglia League starts.”