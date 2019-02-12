Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Golf: Top roles for Saffron Walden duo

PUBLISHED: 15:30 22 February 2019

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman

Archant

Cambridgeshire mens’ elite and junior golf teams start the season with an overhaul of their structure.

The moves come in a bid to make them more competitive in various inter-county events and see Saffron Walden Golf Club’s Graham Goodman took over as men’s team manager.

Ben Kerr, club professional at Saffron Walden, continues his role as junior lead coach for the county, following on from the club’s scratch team winning a number of county events in recent years.

Goodman led Saffron Walden to various titles from 2013-16 and was an integral part of the Goddard Cup-winning team last year.

He is also carrying on as the county’s seniors captain and said: “We have had a competitive winter through the introduction of the winter series competition.

“We now have a spine of county players and also previous legends who wish to play county golf again.

“The season starts in a few weeks against a past team and further county matches against Bedfordshire and Essex are being played before the Anglia League starts.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police swoop on address in early morning drugs raid in Saffron Walden

Dogs and firearms units heading to an address in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Arsonist destroyed Grade II-listed home in Newport in “act of vengeance”

Damage to the house caused in the attack. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ugley man wanted by police after failing to appear at court

Christopher Brummit, from Ugley, wanted by police.

Newport planning appeal: ‘Residents come up to me with tears in their eyes’

The site in Newport where 150 houses are proposed to be built. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Delayed M11 improvement scheme due to start summer 2019

Queues on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

‘Targeting a charity shop is shocking’ - burglars raid St Clare Hospice in Saffron Walden

The St Clare Hospice charity shop in Mercer's Row, Saffron Walden.

Firefighters free casualty after crash in Debden involving lorry and van

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision in Henham Road, Debden.

Golf: Top roles for Saffron Walden duo

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman

Highways England to investigate options for improving Essex stretch of M11 following concern about collisions

A crash last month involving two lorries and a car on the M11.

Rugby: Saffron Walden under-14s enjoy Northampton Saints trip

Saffron Walden under-14s at Northampton
Drive 24