Saffron Walden seal big win as Foley claims nap hand before Regis leads run chase

Action from Saffron Walden's EAPL clash with leaders Swardeston (pic Jamie Pluck) Archant

Saffron Walden claimed a big win over local rivals Burwell & Exning in their latest East Anglian Premier League outing at the weekend.

The hosts chose to bat first after winning the toss, but Ali Hancock and Cameron Taylor bowled well with the new ball to keep it tight.

Hancock made the breakthrough, before Regis Chakabva produced a direct hit run out from backward point.

And Hancock struck twice more, before Jake Foley was brought into the attack and ran through the line-up to finish with fine figures of 5-52.

A fourth wicket for Hancock, after a good catch at gully by Chakabva ended the Burwell & Exning innings on 117. But Walden's run chase got off to a bad start as a mix-up saw Foley run out.

Young Nikhil Gorantla joined Chakabva at the crease and the pair shared an unbroken stand to seal a nine-wicket victory.

Zimbabwean overseas Chakabva hit a stylish 82 off 67 balls, while Gorantla finished unbeaten on 25.

Captain Ben Harris said: "After a frustrating few weeks with the weather it was great to get back out there. It was one of those days where everything clicked and it's a big win over a local rival.

"Regis was superb but the game was set up by Foley and Hancock's spells with the ball. We've got six games left now so we have to push on and see how high we can get."

Walden host leaders Frinton at the Anglo American Playing Fields on Saturday (11am), with the match sponsored by Southgate Packaging.

The seconds piled up 358-6 against Blunham after Mickey Wallis (105) and Ray Mordini (53) shared 133 for the first wicket.

Dan Cummins (61) and Mihir Chandraker (72) also chipped in with the bat, then took two and three wickets respectively as the visitors replied with 260-6.

Delighted captain Luke Ormsby said: "It was a fantastic performance from everyone in all areas. We bowled well on a very flat wicket.

"It's also our best batting performance for a little while and it puts us in a very good position to challenge for the title."

Jon Buck (3-10) and Ben Coady (3-21) helped the fourths reduce Elsworth to 26-5 but they reached 103 after Louis Temblett (2-34) and Alex Peirson (2-4) had success.

Oliver Rae, Taegan Chapman and Toby Montague all scored 20 in a quick six-wicket win.

The fifths held Barley seconds to 149-7, with Hywel Bowen (3-33) the pick of their bowling, before Max Wiseman (85) and Georgie Demetriou-Foale (43) put on 110 to set up an eight-wicket win.