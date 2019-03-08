Saffron Walden duo help East of England to success

Peter Thompson and Stef Godfrey helped the East of England win at the Annual Masters Inter Area Cross Country Championships Archant

Two Saffron Walden runners helped the East of England to success at the annual Masters Inter-Area Cross-Country Championships at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stef Godfrey and Pete Thompson ran against other over-35 athletes from the North, South and West at Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, including several who had run for Great Britain in younger days.

You may also want to watch:

The women's course covered 5.7k, while the men tackled 8k, and the route proved quite challenging on undulating trails, with sections through woods and short, steep climbs.

Despite only recently returning from injury and having not raced since April, Godfrey finished fourth in the 50-55 age group in 24.46, while Thompson was second in the 60-65 category in 32.14, just 17 seconds behind the winner and a long-time rival from the North.

Both runners were scorers for the East team in a great start to the winter season.