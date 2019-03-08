Walden rue wet weather in defeat

Saffron Walden were left to rue the wet weather as they fell to a rain-affected defeat against Great Witchingham.

Put into bat, Walden were laying a solid platform after 53 from Jake Foley, despite several rain delays.

But when heavy rain and hail fell again, the umpires called for the covers in the 33rd over, with Walden 138-3 and Sneath 31 not out.

After waiting more than an hour to return to action, Walden saw their rivals set a revised target of 206 in 32 overs and they made a flying start as captain Sam Arthurton and overseas Jack Boyle shared a century stand.

Foley made the breakthrough, but it was too late as Witchingham were ahead of the Duckworth Lewis rate when the players were called off again.

After a second loss in three EAPL matches, Walden will hope for better when they visit Vauxhall Mallard this weekend.

The seconds travelled to Ufford Park, who chose to bat after winning the toss.

And Walden's Dan Cummins dismissed the top five on his way to a 6-29 haul as Park were skittled for 62 inside 17 overs.

Steve Larsen, Mark Thompson and Cummins all contributed with the bat as Walden secured an eight-wicket win in 25 overs.

Captain Luke Ormsby said: "For Dan to come in and perform like that is a great sign for the season.

"Then to chase the low total only two down, whereas in previous seasons we would've been five of six down, shows how far this team has come over the winter."

The thirds match at Milton was abandoned, with them 133-5 in reply to the home side's 320-9.

But the fourths came out on top at Coton seconds, who were put into bat and dismissed for 91.

Youngsters Dan Turner (1-16), Tom Mannion (0-14) and Oliver Rae (1-22) bowled with precision, but were left to rue three dropped catches.

Walden produced three run outs, as wicketkeeper Taegan Chapman shone, before twins H Wiseman (3-5) and A Wiseman (2-11) mopped up.

The visitors lost early wickets in reply, but Louis Cooke hit an unbeaten 31 to help Toby Montague (48 not out) seal a seven-wicket win in the 29th over before the heavens opened.