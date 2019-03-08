Golf: Saffron Walden's Goodman celebrates Cambs successes

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman celebrates the many successes of the Cambridgeshire golfers this season Archant

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman finally got his hands on the many trophies won by Cambridgeshire golfers under his leadership this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambs won the Anglia League for only the third time, with four wins from five, while the unbeaten seniors won the Anglia League and Midland East titles for the first time.

You may also want to watch:

Craig Thorburn and Ed Dimambro had 100 per cent singles records, while Toby Crisp was unbeaten as well, and Luke Ryan and Tom Rogers remained unbeaten in foursomes.

Ryan also won the winter series and county championships, while Neil Hughes was unbeaten and Goodman himself had six wins, while Jeremy Baldwin won the county matchplay title for the Wheeler Salver.

Goodman said: "The county have had a memorable season, including the juniors winning their leagues as well. We are a small county but what drove us to success was the incredible team spirit and the drive to win.

"We have a big county celebration at the Nyton Hotel, Ely before our successes go in the history books. We are now preparing for 2020 with the onset of the winter series with new players wishing to play for us and a number of juniors pushing the A and B players for their positions."