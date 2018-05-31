Walden’s Goodman welcomes return of golf

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman Archant

Saffron Walden’s Graham Goodman welcomed news of golf clubs reopening this week.

After the government eased certain restrictions, originally put in place on March 23 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, clubs were able to open their courses while observing social distancing measures.

Goodman, the playing captain of Walden’s scratch team during their county success from 2013-16 and now director of county teams for Cambridgeshire Golf, said: “The safe return of playing golf will be important for the physical and mental wellbeing of millions of golfers.

“No doubt the pandemic has had a substantial impact on golf clubs and the focus will be to try and recover from the crisis. It remains an extremely difficult situation throughout the UK and we are acutely aware that many lives have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect will continue to be felt for a long time.

“The recent government announcement will allow outdoor sports facilities such as golf courses to open with restrictions so as to maintain the ‘Stay alert, control the virus, save lives’ slogan.

“In terms of county golf this will allow the elite players from Walden to prepare in a safe way for county golf towards the end of the season.”