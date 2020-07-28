Advanced search

Walden’s McKernan takes nett prize in Summer Series

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 July 2020

William McKernan in action

Saffron Walden’s William McKernan won the nett prize at the first event of the Summer Series.

Cambridgeshire’s elite golfers were returning to action after restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year.

And Brampton Park hosted the first event of the Summer Series, which was set up to prepare for what remains of the county team season in September.

The course was in excellent condition, allowing for ideal scoring conditions, and McKernan carded a gross 73 (nett 68), including two birdies, to finish ahead of fellow Walden players Callum Brookes (78), Louis Martin (78) and Josh Izod (81).

Under-18 county player Harry O’Shea (Links) set the early pace with a fine gross 69, maintaining his excellent form with three birdies to take the under-21 prize and claim third place overall.

Joe York (Gog Magog) shot five birdies in his 68 to finish second, after claiming victory in one of the Winter Series events, as American Alex Kephart came out on top with a blistering 67.

The new Gog Magog member had six birdies in a pin-seeking display of iron play and also won nearest the pin at the two par threes.

The Summer Series moves on to St Ives on Friday July 31.

