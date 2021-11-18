WaldenTRI pay their respects at Remembrance Run
- Credit: WALDEN TRI
Six members of WaldenTRI made the short journey to Carver Barracks to take part in the popular Remembrance Run.
Held over multiple distances, the races raised money for military charities and involved running multiple laps of the airfield.
In the half marathon, Anna Eddery dealt with the blustery conditions to cross the line as the first woman home, backing up after running the Cambridge Half Marathon, in a time of one hour 35 minutes.
Her son, William, was also on the top step of the podium in the one-mile fun run.
In the 10K race, Craig Dyce finished fourth in 37:48 with Chris Outtersides a further three places back in 39:33, setting a PB in the process.
Sarah Thompson completed the course in 49:28, finishing third in her age group, with mother and daughter combo Charlie Gibbs and Carol Dutton crossing the line together in 50.39.
Carol also won her age group to complete a very successful morning for WaldenTRI.
WaldenTRI are always welcoming new members, whether they just wish to swim bike or run.
Simply send an email to membership@waldentri.co.uk