News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

WaldenTRI members show best form at Cambridge

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 11:54 AM March 14, 2022
WaldenTRI members at the Cambridge half marathon

WaldenTRI members at the Cambridge half marathon - Credit: WaldenTRI

WaldenTRI were out in force at the Cambridge half marathon, with all 13 members setting personal bests.

Conditions were vastly improved from the day before, as the group tackled the 21.1km course, with Craig Dyce first home in one hour 17 minutes to win his age group in 147th overall, in a field of 9,914.

Alex Dale (1:19), Nick Gibbs (1:22), Chris Outtersides (1:24), Simon Page (1:26), Luke Williams (1:28), Paul Woolley (1:29), Brad Morris (1:32), Benoit Bely (1:33), Anne Eddery (1:34), Charlie Gibbs (1:37), Sarah Williams (1:38) and Will Jenner (1:41) all beat their previous bests.

A club spokesperson said: "There was a huge turnout which was very pleasing with unprecedented performances across the club, all 13 athletes achieving personal bests for the distance.

"The Cambridge half is an excellent early season race, ideal for preparing Walden triathletes for the race season ahead and based on these performances it should be an exciting one."

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

Uttlesford District Council has commissioned films to promote businesses. The film crew in Great Dunmow, Essex

Uttlesford District Council

Film crew heading to Saffron Walden, Thaxted and Stansted

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Louise Graham who is retiring and James McCaughran who will become the new headteacher, Dame Bradbury's, Saffron Walden Essex

Education News

New headteacher for Dame Bradbury's Junior School, Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Constabulary is investigating two robberies at a Co-Op in Linton and a One Stop in Sutton

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Police investigating £9k cash thefts from shops in Linton and Sutton

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court

'Reckless' Thaxted driver given three year ban at court

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon