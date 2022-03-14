WaldenTRI members show best form at Cambridge

WaldenTRI were out in force at the Cambridge half marathon, with all 13 members setting personal bests.

Conditions were vastly improved from the day before, as the group tackled the 21.1km course, with Craig Dyce first home in one hour 17 minutes to win his age group in 147th overall, in a field of 9,914.

Alex Dale (1:19), Nick Gibbs (1:22), Chris Outtersides (1:24), Simon Page (1:26), Luke Williams (1:28), Paul Woolley (1:29), Brad Morris (1:32), Benoit Bely (1:33), Anne Eddery (1:34), Charlie Gibbs (1:37), Sarah Williams (1:38) and Will Jenner (1:41) all beat their previous bests.

A club spokesperson said: "There was a huge turnout which was very pleasing with unprecedented performances across the club, all 13 athletes achieving personal bests for the distance.

"The Cambridge half is an excellent early season race, ideal for preparing Walden triathletes for the race season ahead and based on these performances it should be an exciting one."