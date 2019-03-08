Advanced search

Walden Tri celebrate at club championships awards evening

PUBLISHED: 08:54 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 12 November 2019

Winners at the Walden Tri club championships awards evening

Winners at the Walden Tri club championships awards evening

Archant

Walden Tri held their club championships awards evening, kindly hosted by The Curious Goat in town.

Points were scored depending on performance in selection triathlon events in the East region, with 26 members racing at 74 events in 2019.

And the senior male winner was Howard Williams, with Emma Williams winning the senior women's award.

Mael Bely on the youth male award, with Abbie Kerr taking the youth female prize and the club also celebrated winning the Eastern Region League title, while several members represented the country in European and World triathlon and duathlon events.

A spokesperson said: "We would like to say a big thank you to Newdales bicycle shop, Hart's Books, Hotpod Yoga, Talents gift shop and Adnams for supporting the club and providing vouchers and gifts as awards and prizes."

The club welcome all abilities and anyone interested in joining can visit waldentri.co.uk.

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

