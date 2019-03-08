Walden Tri celebrate at club championships awards evening

Walden Tri held their club championships awards evening, kindly hosted by The Curious Goat in town.

Points were scored depending on performance in selection triathlon events in the East region, with 26 members racing at 74 events in 2019.

And the senior male winner was Howard Williams, with Emma Williams winning the senior women's award.

Mael Bely on the youth male award, with Abbie Kerr taking the youth female prize and the club also celebrated winning the Eastern Region League title, while several members represented the country in European and World triathlon and duathlon events.

A spokesperson said: "We would like to say a big thank you to Newdales bicycle shop, Hart's Books, Hotpod Yoga, Talents gift shop and Adnams for supporting the club and providing vouchers and gifts as awards and prizes."

The club welcome all abilities and anyone interested in joining can visit waldentri.co.uk.