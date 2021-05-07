One on the plane and two more waiting as WaldenTRI battle for world championship spot

Published: 6:30 AM May 7, 2021

One WaldenTRI athlete will be heading down under after qualifying for the duathlon world championship - with another two on the cusp.

Set to take place next year in Townsville, Queensland, the trio will battle it out over the standard distance, 10k and 5k runs either side of a 39k bike ride.

The qualifying event took place at Ashridge, north of Berkhamsted.

Craig Dyce won his age-group, completing the course in two hours, four minutes 36 seconds, to secure his place on the plane but there will be an anxious wait for both Lem Lawrence, who finished in 2:15:11, and Chris Outtersides who clocked 2:17:11.

A spokesman for the club said: "This marked a very happy return to racing at the beginning of this triathlon season. Our kit has not been on show for some time.

"We are happy to be back with training available every day of the week now that COVID-19 restrictions are starting to ease and we are looking for new members."

Runners, riders and swimmers are all welcome, competitive and social, and anyone interested in joining WaldenTRI should email membership secretary Emma on membership@waldentri.co.uk and ask about the three-week trial.