WaldenTRI athletes dominate at Sudbury

WaldenTRI athletes dominated proceedings at the Sudbury Triathlon.

Sarah Thompson was first female in 1:09.46, while Luke Williams (1:04.24) held off Simon Page (1:04.26) and Benoit Belt (1:04.34) as they took second, third and fourth.

Mikss Passfield, John Broomfield, Howard Williams, Cheryl Keen and Claire Hall tackled the Cycling Tour of Cambridge.

Meanwhile, family members Eleanor, Grace and Dominic Mason raced strongly on a tough course at the Eastbourne Triathlon.

WaldenTRI's Eleanor, Dominic and Grace Mason at Eastbourne - Credit: WaldenTRI

The event involved two climbs of Beachy Head and a choppy sea swim, with Eleanor third in the aquathlon, youngest entrant Grace sixth overall in the Sprint Tri and Dominic fifth in age group in the standard distance event.

Simon Fawcett and Nick Gibbs raced hard in the Ironman Stafford 70.3, tackling a 1900m swim, 90k bike and 13.1k run.

Fawcett finished fourth in his age group in 4:48, with Gibbs coming home in 5:08.