Walden Tri trio complete 11-mile Windermere One Way swim

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 September 2019

Walden Tri's Issy Wardle, Debbie Ives and Kate Bozianu at the Windermere One Way event

Walden Tri's Issy Wardle, Debbie Ives and Kate Bozianu at the Windermere One Way event

Archant

Walden Tri swimmers Kate Bozianu, Debbie ives and Issy Wardle completed the 11-mile Windermere One Way swim recently.

Due to the distance of the swim and the time it takes to complete, swimmers are accompanied by safety kayakers.

Competitors are split into wetsuit and non-wetsuit categories, with Ives the first of the trio to finish in six hours 55 minutes.

Wardle completed the challenge in 7:11 and Bozianu - one of 36 to swim without a wetsuit - clocked 8:02.

Ives was second in her age group, Wardle seventh, and Bozianu topped her category.

All three had undertaken a gruelling training schedule with regular pool-based swims supplemented by weekly long-distance open water swims, mostly in the River Cam.

They also swam regularly during winter to ensure they were acclimatised for lengthy immersion in cold water, some times braving temperatures as low as five degrees!

