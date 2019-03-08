Advanced search

Walden Junior Triathlon duo help East to medals

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 September 2019

Walden Tri juniors Jake Latham and Kitty Hilling with coach Craig Dyce

Walden Tri juniors Jake Latham and Kitty Hilling with coach Craig Dyce

Archant

Two members of the Walden Junior Triathlon club were in action at the British Under-20 Championships at Mallory Park in Leicestershire at the weekend.

Jake Latham and Kitty Hilling were selected by the East of England to compete in the Tristar3 category for 13 to 14-year-olds and came home with medals.

Hilling went first and a strong cycle moved her through the field, eventually finishing in 27th place.

Latham progressed through each element and with a great cycle and fast finish on the run ended up in an excellent eighth place.

Their contributions helped their team to win bronze - a first medal for the East - against the other nine English regions, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands.

On Sunday, the pair made strong contributions in the mixed relays where the East squad - led by Walden Junior head coach Craig Dyce - went one better and won the silver.

