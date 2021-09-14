Saffron Walden triathletes doing themselves and their clubs proud at championships

Published: 1:03 PM September 14, 2021

Young and old alike from Saffron Walden have been starring at triathlon championships.

There were 14 members of WaldenJNR competing at the British Triathlon U20 Championships at Mallory Park Race Circuit in Leicestershire.

And the junior arm of WaldenTRI amazingly filled 11 of the 16 spots in the East of England squad for the younger children's races.

Charlie Woodley, Andrew de Koning, Raphael Buchallet, Edward Jennings, Ella Stewart, Freya Harris and Phoebe Goodale all raced strongly in the tristar two category for 11 and 12-year-olds while there was even more success in the tristar three group for 13 and 14 year olds.

Liam Conway, Lisa Leinemann and Seraphina Harris all stormed round the swim, bike and run course but they were all beaten by Arthur Ballard who raced to the bronze medal.

In the older Youth category Jake Latham and Grace Mason competed.

WaldenJNR head coach Craig Dyce said “It’s a tremendous achievement for one club to provide nearly three-quarters of the regional team and shows the strength we have in WaldenJNR.

"The children did their club and the region proud."

The seniors too were in fine form with the Bely family at the Long Distance World Aquabike Championships in the Netherlands.

Consisting of a mammoth 3.8k swim followed by a 180k cycle, Luhan was first in the 18-year-old category while brother Mael was second in the 20-24 group.

Dad Benoit was fifth in the male 45-49 category.

Seven WaldenTRI athletes took on the Outlaw Middle Distance Triathlon at Bowood house in Wiltshire.

Consisting of a 1.9k swim, a 90k cycle and a 21k run, the race attracted more than 1,200 competitors.

Emma Cowper was second female in 4 hours 39 minutes 37 seconds while Simon Fawcett was the first male from the club to finish in 4:31:35.

Lem Lawrence, Luke Williams, Phil Doel, Emma Williams and Kate Rees also competed.

Chris Outersides took on an epic Weekend Warrior challenge at Blenheim Palace, completing nine triathlons at Blenheim over the weekend, while Clare Thompson completed the Thames Path 100km Ultra marathon between Putney and Henley on Thames.

Will Jenner and Jo Slota-Newson also raced at the St Neots Sprint Triathlon (750m swim, 20k cycle, 5k run) with Jenner 21st in 1:27:43 and Slota-Newson finishing in 1:47:56.

WaldenTRI has a new autumn and winter training schedule with eight sessions every week. To get in touch or join email membership@waldentri.co.uk