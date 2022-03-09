WaldenJNR host first duathlon since 2018

Local junior triathlon club WaldenJNR hosted their first duathlon event since 2018 on Saturday.

Over 200 children, , including 120 from the host club, participated in the run, bike, run event at Carver Barracks.

The weather wasn’t kind, but it didn’t deter the seven to 16-year-olds from producing some superb performances.

In the youngest category WaldenJNR dominated the podium with Thea Rees and Thomas Parry Jones taking first places.

In the Tristar 1 category Freddie Cockburn won the boys' event and Lucy Outtersides was the best local girl in third.

Ella Stewart and Max Leinemann were the highest WaldenJNR finishers in Tristar 2, in third and fifth respectively, while Keira Shaw was second and Charlie Woodley third in Tristar 3.

WaldenJNR again swept the podium in the Youth category with Grace Mson and Arthur Ballard taking first places.

Youngsters on the podium with mascot Wallace the Lion at the WaldenJNR duathlon - Credit: WaldenJNR

Head coach Craig Dyce said: "We had a brilliant morning’s racing with all the children showing great skill and determination. Our whole club really got behind the event with over 60 coaches and parents volunteering to marshal.

"We were delighted that the Carver Barracks Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Rees was on hand to present the children with their prizes.”