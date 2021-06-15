Saffron Walden young triathletes dominate at national qualifier

Published: 11:15 AM June 15, 2021

Young triathletes from Saffron Walden all but swept the board at a national qualifying event.

The event at Ipswich High School was used as a selection process for British Triathlon's Inter-Regional Championships and the squad from WaldenJNR ended up claiming nine of the 16 places on offer.

The athletes aged between 11 and 14 will now represent the East region in both team and individual triathlon events to be held in August and September.

This event at Ipswich included a pool swim, a difficult and technical bike course followed by a hilly off-road run.

It wasn't raced as one continuous event with the swim section using a time trial format. There was a short break with the second part seeing athletes going off as per their time and using the appropriate time gaps.

Lisa Leinemann in action for WaldenJNR at the qualifying event in Ipswich. - Credit: WALDENJNR

Lisa Leinemann won the Tri-star 3 event for 13 and 14-year-old girls with Seraphina Harris coming fourth. Arthur Ballard also won for the boys in the same age group.

In Tri-star 2, for athletes aged 11 and 12, Phoebe Goodale came third and Freya Harris fourth while in the boys, WaldenJNR locked out the qualifying places.

Charlie Woodley was first with team-mates Andrew De Koning, Raphael Buchallet and Edward Jennings following him home.

Also competing at the event in Ipswich and representing WaldenJNR were Stephanie Birkwood, Grace Wardle, Keira Shaw, George Jennings, Amber Shaw, Phoebe Sanders, and Tom Harris.

Head coach Craig Dyce said: “We are so proud of how hard everyone trained and the amazing success they have seen as a result. To have filled nine of 16 places with children from WaldenJNR alone is an amazing achievement.

"For the Tri-star 2 boys team for the East to have been filled solely by children from WaldenJNR in phenomenal.

"All of the children had worked together over many training sessions to be able to compete in this elite event.

"It is a great credit to our large and dedicated coaching team who support the children every week."