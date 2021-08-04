WaldenTRI come together to produce a strong showing at Bedford Team Relays

Published: 12:30 PM August 4, 2021

WaldenTRI athletes were out in force and with superb performances as they tackled the Bedford Team Relays.

The Saffron Walden-based club had representation from eight teams overall, two of which placed high in their categories.

The squad named the three bellies and containing Benoit Bely, Jack Stanton and Luhan Bely, finished in three hours 47 minutes nine seconds, good enough for second overall while the running mermaids of Emma Williams and sisters Grace and Eleanor Mason, were the first female team to finish in 4:18:12.

The cocktail mixers, Luke Williams, Cheryl Keen and Josh Vail, were the fifth mixed squad in 4:09:48 while Serge Poublan, Dave Pulford and Howard Williams were the fourth veteran team.

A spokesman for the club said: "A few of the team members experienced their first non-compulsory non-wetsuit open water event, which initially felt rather daunting yet everyone still come out smiling.

"Some parts of the bike and the run leg were fairly challenging, dodging a few pot-holes and compromising a few undulations, but overall it was manageable.

"I personally felt really humbled to be part of such an encouraging team with a vast array of capabilities and strengths.

"The favourite part of the day was when we decided to cross the finish line as a team - many members yielding paper party cups of champagne.

"I would encourage anyone with an interest in any of the three triathlon disciplines to give it a go and get in contact with the club."

Saffron Striders gave themselves plenty of options with many heading to various events at various parts of the country.

The most unusual was undertaken by Baz Taylor who completed yet another marathon, this time in Ware, by running over 105 laps of a 400m track.

Samantha Pollard took part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon, one of the largest mass-participant events to take place since the start of lockdown, with over 11,000 runners taking to the streets.

A much quieter event was the Yew Tree Trail, a narrative trail held in the undulating countryside around Manuden.

Two distances were on offer and Jon Cooke took part in the 9.5-mile trail run finishing third overall. Kate Holden meanwhile went for six miles and was the first lady to come home.

Saffron Striders welcome runners of all abilities at their Tuesday evening club meetings and more details are available at www.saffronstriders.org.uk