Team GB duty for WaldenTRI quintet brings impressive performances and a medal

Ciara Broomfield, Georgina Dunlop, Michael Buchallet, and Dave Pulford of WaldenTRI who represented GB at the Duathlon World Championships. - Credit: WALDENTRI

There was delight for WaldenTRI as five of their athletes represented Team GB at the Duathlon World Championships.

Held in Aviles in northern Spain, the quintet raced in their respective age categories, producing some excellent results.

There was very true for Ciara Broomfield who along with Georgina Dunlop, Michael Buchallet, and Dave Pulford all raced in the sprint distance, comprising of a 5km run followed by a 20km bike ride and finished with a 2.5km run.

Ciara Broomfield of WaldenTRI (second from left) on the podium. - Credit: WALDEN TRI

Broomfield finished in a magnificent second place in the 16-19 age group, claiming the silver medal.

Dunlop narrowly missed out on the podium in the 40-44 category, finishing fourth, while Buchallet was 11th in the 45-49 group, ahead of Pulford in 28th.

WaldenTRI's Claire Hall (right) ran the standard duathlon distance. - Credit: WALDEN TRI

Claire Hall meanwhile took on the standard distance of a 10km run, a 40km bike ride and a 5km run and over a very tough and hilly course, she managed to achieve a fourth place finish in the 45-49 group.

The WaldenTRI team were backed by a good number watching the event, attended by thousands of

athletes from around the world, but admit they wouldn't have made it this far without the help of family and friends and support from the coaches and committee at WaldenTRI, along with Craig Dyce of Dyce Fitness and Saffron Walden bike shop, Newdales.

Saffron Striders at the Histon & Impington Bonfire Burn 10k race. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

Saffron Striders sent a good squad to the annual Histon & Impington Bonfire Burn 10k race.

The multi-terrain event attracted almost 600 entries and there were good results for various Striders.

Tony Kelly was the first from the club to finish while June Brennan was the third lady in her age group.

Good times were also achieved by Arnold Sienerth, Chloe Brown and Simon Chambers.

In the Essex countryside near Colchester, the Elmstead Trail Marathon took place totally off road which produced a varied and at times challenging race.

Saffron Striders' Mark and Nikki Coutts continued their marathon-a-week challenge and it proved to be just that for Nikki who came upon a fellow competitor who had fallen and hit his head.

With the help of another runner who had a first aid kit, they were able to patch him up and deliver him to the safety of one of the race checkpoints.