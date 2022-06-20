Medals for WaldenTRI athletes at the World Duathlon Championship

Craig Dyce, Dave Pulford, Craig Stewart, George Dunlop and Innes Dunlop of WaldenTRI at the World Duathlon Championship. - Credit: WALDENTRI

There was massive success for WaldenTRI as some of their squad took part in the World Duathlon Championship.

Five members of the Saffron Walden based triathlon club travelled to Romania for the world age-group event.

Craig Stewart and Craig Dyce competed in the standard distance (10k run, 40k bike, 5k run) around the Transylvania Motor Circuit.

Stewart finished 13th in his age category but Dyce took the lead on the first run and was never caught again, claiming the gold medal.

Innes and George Dunlop of WaldenTRI at the World Duathlon Championship. - Credit: WALDENTRI

The sprint event was a 5k run, 20k bike and 2.5k run around Targu Mures town centre and mother and daughter, George and Innes Dunlop, as well as Dave Pulford and Dyce, took part.

In hot conditions the Dunlops raced strongly and in her first World Championship, 16-year-old Innes claimed silver.

George thought she had taken bronze in her group but a judge's call handed after the finish reinstated a French athlete into third spot,

Pulford and Dyce were in the same category with Pulford finishing a creditable 15th but Dyce again stole the show with his second gold of the week.

Craig Dyce and Innes Dunlop of WaldenTRI show off their medals from the World Duathlon Championship. - Credit: WALDENTRI



