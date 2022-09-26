WaldenTRI athletes star for GB at European Championships

Craig Stewart, Cheryl Keen, Lem Lawrence and Craig Dyce of WaldenTRI at the European Championships. - Credit: WALDENTRI

The GB flags were flying high and proud for WaldenTRI as the Saffron Walden triathlon club sent a huge representation to the European Championships.

Cheryl Keen and Steve Bunce of WaldenTRI at the European Championships. - Credit: WALDENTRI

Held in Bilbao, the Lord Butler-based club had 11 of its athletes in British vests, competing across the age groups and the nine days of racing.

Steve Bunce and Cheryl Keen were in the sprint duathlon, a 20k cycle ride sandwiched by 5k and 2.5k runs, while Lem Lawrence, Craig Stewart and Craig Dyce were in the standard duathlon, each leg double the distance.

Luke and Emma Williams and Benoit Bely of WaldenTRI at the European Championships. - Credit: WALDENTRI

The middle-distance aquathlon, a 1.9k swim finished off by a 90k cycle attracted both Emma and Luke Williams and Benoit Bely while Phil Doel, Gerry Frewin and Simon Fawcett raced the middle distance triathlon which added a 13.1k run onto the end.

Dyce won gold in the 55-59 category, finishing three minutes ahead of two Spaniards, and there was also a gold for Bely.

Emma Williams meanwhile took bronze.

The one downside was a nasty crash on the bike for Fawcett who ended up fracturing his hip.

A spokesman for the club said: "Our best wishes go out to Simon for a speedy recovery."