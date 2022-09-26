WaldenTRI athletes star for GB at European Championships
- Credit: WALDENTRI
The GB flags were flying high and proud for WaldenTRI as the Saffron Walden triathlon club sent a huge representation to the European Championships.
Held in Bilbao, the Lord Butler-based club had 11 of its athletes in British vests, competing across the age groups and the nine days of racing.
Steve Bunce and Cheryl Keen were in the sprint duathlon, a 20k cycle ride sandwiched by 5k and 2.5k runs, while Lem Lawrence, Craig Stewart and Craig Dyce were in the standard duathlon, each leg double the distance.
The middle-distance aquathlon, a 1.9k swim finished off by a 90k cycle attracted both Emma and Luke Williams and Benoit Bely while Phil Doel, Gerry Frewin and Simon Fawcett raced the middle distance triathlon which added a 13.1k run onto the end.
Dyce won gold in the 55-59 category, finishing three minutes ahead of two Spaniards, and there was also a gold for Bely.
Emma Williams meanwhile took bronze.
The one downside was a nasty crash on the bike for Fawcett who ended up fracturing his hip.
Most Read
- 1 71-year-old from Wendens Ambo dies in Great Shelford collision
- 2 23-year-old faces 14 terrorism charges after Stansted Airport arrest
- 3 Celebrity MasterChef 2022 winner Lisa Snowdon flying high as new Essex & Herts Air Ambulance ambassador
- 4 Finals day proves a roaring success at The Grove Tennis Club
- 5 Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered
- 6 Have your say on health and wellbeing strategy for Uttlesford
- 7 Pupil behaviour singled out for praise in primary school Ofsted report
- 8 WaldenTRI athletes star for GB at European Championships
- 9 Stansted Airport: 23-year-old pleads not guilty to 14 terrorism charges
- 10 Saffron Walden memorial event for Queen cancelled
A spokesman for the club said: "Our best wishes go out to Simon for a speedy recovery."