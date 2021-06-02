WaldenTRI enjoy podium finishes at the Hertfordshire Triathlon Championships

Published: 2:15 PM June 2, 2021

Cheryl Keen of WaldenTri at the Hertfordshire County Championship. - Credit: WALDEN TRI

WaldenTRI were back among the competition as they raced in the Hertfordshire Triathlon Championships.

Held at Welwyn Garden City, there were a total of nine from the club and they managed to clinch six podium finishes.

Seven raced the sprint distance, a 750m swim followed by a 20k cycle and a 5k run.

Luke Williams of WaldenTri at the Hertfordshire County Championship. - Credit: WALDEN TRI

Luke Williams was seventh overall, tackling the course in one hour 13 minutes 35 seconds while Lem Lawrence won his age group in 1:17:08.

Steve Bunce of WaldenTri at the Hertfordshire County Championship. - Credit: WALDEN TRI

Steve Bunce was another age group winner (1:23:03) as was Cheryl Keen who beat club-mate Leanne Kermack in their category, with times of 1:27:06 and 1:35:34 respectively.

Dave Pulford of WaldenTri at the Hertfordshire County Championship. - Credit: WALDEN TRI

Dave Pulford (1:20:45) and Howard Williams (1:26:20) were the others.

Howard Williams of WaldenTri at the Hertfordshire County Championship. - Credit: WALDEN TRI

In the standard distance race, a 1,500m swim followed by a 38k cycle and 10K run, Ivon Richmond finished in 2:23:47 with Emma Williams in 2:28:09.

Emma Williams of WaldenTri at the Hertfordshire County Championship. - Credit: WALDEN TRI

The 2021 Walden Triathlon is also open for entries and will be run in celebration of 21 years of the club with the event being COVID-19 secure.

To enter the race go to www.entrycentral.com/Walden_Triathlon