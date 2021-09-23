Delight as triathlon returns to Saffron Walden for 20th edition

Published: 1:42 PM September 23, 2021

Ross Broomfield was the winner of the 2021 Saffron Walden Triathlon hosted by WaldenTRI. - Credit: WALDENTRI

Triathlon finally returned to Saffron Walden with WaldenTRI's ever-popular three-discipline event reaching its 20th running.

The 2020 edition had been cancelled while this year's had to be moved from May to September.

And although restrictions meant a reduced field to normal, 127 still took part with the athletes required to complete a 400m swim in the pool at Lord Butler Leisure Centre before setting off on a 23km bike ride out to Thaxted and back and then a 5km off-road run.

The participants included both experienced athletes and complete novices undertaking their first race.

The winner of the men’s event was WaldenTRI's own Ross Broomfield, crossing the line in just under an hour with a time of 59 minutes 33 seconds.

Venetia D’Arcy was the winner of the women's race in 1:15:37.

The relay team category, where teams of three undertake one of the disciplines each, was also won by WaldenTRI, the squad composed of Anna Fraser, Mark Fraser and Jake Jones, while a special award was given to Ely club member Paul Martin who has competed in 17 of the 20 triathlons run in Saffron Walden.

His prize is free entry into the 2022 race.

A spokesman for the club said: "We were incredibly fortunate Saffron Walden paratriathlete George Peasgood had arrived back from competing in Tokyo and kindly came along to the event to meet participants and give

the prizes to the winners.

"Both adults and children were thrilled to be able to see his medals from Tokyo, silver from the paratriathlon and bronze from the cycling.

"We would like to express our thanks to George for coming along despite his jetlag and to our sponsors Saffron Autos, Greenwood Financial Planning, Bentens Accountants and Yac-yak personal training who help make the event possible.

"Thanks also to the Lord Butler Leisure Centre staff, St John’s Ambulance, our technical official Elaine Bramley and our fantastic volunteer marshals. Without them there would not be an event."