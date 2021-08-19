WaldenTRI excited for anniversary running of their triathlon round Saffron Walden

Published: 11:03 AM August 19, 2021

WaldenTRI are hosting their 20th anniversary race in Saffron Walden on September 5. - Credit: WALDENTRI

A special race around the town will celebrate a significant milestone for one of Saffron Walden's up and coming sports club.

WaldenTRI will hold the 20th running of their annual triathlon on September 5.

Based at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre, the event will consist of a 400m pool swim, a 23km bike ride around local roads and finish with a 5km off-road run.

It had originally been scheduled to take place in May last year but was among the many events around the world that was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fact that it is back though has organisers hopeful of a bumper field.

Always popular, nearly 3,000 have taken part over the event's history, growing from a field of 90 on its debut to more than double that in the last iteration, back in 2019.

Any many keep coming back for more, with one participant having completed 17 of the 20 events since 2000.

Like most, the club have struggled through the pandemic but it hasn't all been doom and gloom and aside from the excitement of planning and hosting the race, they have also managed to recruit some new members.

Race director, Kate Bozianu, said “We started to plan the race towards the end of last year via online meetings.

"We soon realised that the normal time of May was unlikely to be possible and so postponed the event to September and began making plans for a COVID-secure event.

"Now we’re excitedly looking forward to a back to basics event, not so dissimilar to the first one we held back in 2000.

"The event has always been suitable for both newcomers to triathlon and more experienced athletes and is run entirely by volunteers from the community.

"Anyone inspired by the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is more than welcome and there are still a few places left.

"You can even enter as a relay team if you feel like doing all three sports in one day might be too much.

"Nothing beats being with your team-mates and so the club is really excited to be hosting its 20th race and to getting its members back into races around the country."

To enter the race, open to anyone aged 16 or above by December 31, 2021, go to www.entrycentral.com/Walden_Triathlon and for more information on the club, go to www.waldentri.co.uk