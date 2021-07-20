WaldenTRI out in force at major triathlon and mulitsport event

Published: 12:52 PM July 20, 2021

WaldenTRI were out in force at the Gosfield Triathlon & Multisport event.

Held at Gosfield Lakes near Braintree, a big number of athletes too part in various disciplines and distances.

In the duathlon event, two 4k runs split by a 20k cycle, Simon Page came fifth overall in a time of one hour eight minutes 29 seconds, closely followed by David Pulford (1:09:25), Claire Hall (1:09:39) who was also first female, and Harry Martin (1:23:01).

The sprint triathlon was a 750m swim, 20k cycle and 5k run and Abbie Kerr came first in the ladies race (1:17:47) with Toby Hayward (1:20:44), Georgina Dunlop (1:23:48) and Howard Williams (1:24:07) behind her.

Luke Williams (2:21:22) placed fifth in the standard triathlon consisting of a 1500m swim, 40k cycle and 10k run.

He was followed by Lem Lawrence (2:25:26), Chris Outtersides (2:30:03), Paul Woodley (2:32:24), Cheryl Keen (2:41:57), Kate Rees (2:57:38) and Leanne Kermack (3:11:05).

A spokesman for the club said: "There was some great results for everyone and lots of people doing longer distances for the first time."

WaldenTRI’s home race has availability for those interested. For more information and to enter, go to www.entrycentral.com/Walden_Triathlon