Wenden Junior Cricket Club embrace new cricket season

The cricket season is in full swing and Wenden Junior Cricket Club is making the most of it.

The club provides cricket to children U14 and continues to develop its Pathway to Adult Cricket so that players can develop their skills.

The club prides itself on providing cricket for all and has a junior membership of 320 children who play at Wendens Ambo and Audley End House.

The club holds sessions on Saturday morning for children up to Year 6, Monday evening years 7 and 8 and Thursday evening Year 9.

A spokesman for the club said: “It’s really wonderful to see so many children back with us participating in cricket after the difficult Covid years.

“We have plans in place to further develop cricket at the club and increase the participation in the local area including plans for a new pavilion and further facility upgrades.”

For further information go to www.wendencricketclub.co.uk or contact juniors@wendencricketclub.co.uk