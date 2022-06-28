News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Wenden Junior Cricket Club embrace new cricket season

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 1:41 PM June 28, 2022
Wenden Junior Cricket Club team 2022

Wenden Junior Cricket Club team 2022 - Credit: Wenden Junior Cricket Club

The cricket season is in full swing and Wenden Junior Cricket Club is making the most of it. 

The club provides cricket to children U14 and continues to develop its Pathway to Adult Cricket so that players can develop their skills. 

The club prides itself on providing cricket for all and has a junior membership of 320 children who play at Wendens Ambo and Audley End House. 

The club holds sessions on Saturday morning for children up to Year 6, Monday evening years 7 and 8 and Thursday evening Year 9. 

A spokesman for the club said: “It’s really wonderful to see so many children back with us participating in cricket after the difficult Covid years. 

“We have plans in place to further develop cricket at the club and increase the participation in the local area including plans for a new pavilion and further facility upgrades.” 

For further information go to www.wendencricketclub.co.uk or contact juniors@wendencricketclub.co.uk 

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

An image of the fox and a police car.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man in court over alleged 'fox-killing' during Puckeridge Hunt

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Stormy clouds and a road through fields.

Met Office

Met Office weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning for East of England

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Dane North in hiking boots and a backpack. He will walk from Essex to North Yorkshire for Mind

Mental Health

Dane's 10 day walk home with only a backpack

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden, Essex: Hart's Books event. Picture of author TA Rosewood on left, with a reader with books

Books

"You could hear a pin drop": Author's reading in bookstore

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon