Wendens Ambo gears up for 2021 season with 16 new coaches

Published: 7:04 AM May 12, 2021 Updated: 7:05 AM May 12, 2021

Cricket is up and running again in Wendens Ambo with nearly 300 children signed up for the 2021 season.

The club has been busy evolving its junior section, and has entered 10 teams into local leagues.

It has also had 16 parents qualify as level 1 coaches, and now has two new nets and an artificial wicket in place.

A club spokesperson said: "Having 16 qualified coaches in one club is a great achievement and will help give a lot of children great coaching and a start in their cricketing lives. Even more amazing was that due to the Covid some training took place outside on a really cold weekend in April.

“It is important we keep evolving and invest in the people and facilities. We have expanded cricket for older children with extra sessions giving opportunities for all – participation is key especially in a sport that is declining and is perceived by many as an elitist sport."

The club has also strengthened its relationship with Audley End cricket club and now adults play for both club in mid-week and Saturday league cricket.