Wendens Ambo youngsters enjoy fantastic tour to Holt festival

Wendens Ambo Mini Rugby Club under-10s enjoyed a fantastic tour to the Holt Festival.

The boys had a great weekend away at Kingswood, followed by a tournament against five strong teams from all over the East region.

And they were watched by England and British Lions international Tom Youngs, who was supporting his home team of Holt.

Malden and Misley were also present and a club spokesperson said: "Thank you to coaches Simon, Rob, Graeme and Bruce for organising and training the boys to such a competitive standard!"