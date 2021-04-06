News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wendens Ambo Rugby Club and Quendon Bowls Club getting back into the swing of things

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:00 PM April 6, 2021   
Children at Wendens Ambo Rugby Club were delighted to get back on the field

- Credit: WENDENS AMBO RUFC

Wendens Ambo Mini Rugby Club were back to action after the easing of lockdown restrictions - and hundreds of kids took full advantage.

Children from reception age up to Year 6 descended on the pitches at Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport to run off the winter cobwebs and there were plenty of smiles and excitement at seeing their rugby family again and getting the ball back in their hands.

With the sun shining as well, the day was made complete by a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

The club have two more sessions planned for this Saturday and April 17 and everyone in between the age groups is welcome, girls and boys.

Simple head down to the pavilion at JFAN on either of the next two Saturdays.

For further info go to www.wendenrugby.com 

Quendon Bowling Club are also looking forward to a full programme of league matches and friendly games for the coming season.

They will compete in both the Steeple Bumpstead League with teams in the triples and pairs divisions, and the North West Essex League.

Quendon open their Cambridge Road-based green on April 25 and anybody interested can come along on the day.

For more information email jvparker50@gmail.com

