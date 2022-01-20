News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Derby fun for Wendens Ambo as they brush off logistical headache

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:45 AM January 20, 2022
Wenden Ambo's young rugby players played their first game of 2022 at two sites.

Wendens Ambo Rugby Club overcome a logistical headache to host successful first fixtures of 2022.

With building works at Carver Barracks over-running, the club had to run their Sunday morning sessions across two sites.

The U7 and U8 squads played their fixture at Jubilee Field in Clavering while the U9 and U11 teams were at the Recreation Ground in Newport.

A spokesman for club said: "Both venues proved an able substitute and matches were played in great spirit with some fantastic rugby from both the home squads and their local rivals from Saffron Walden.

"A special mention goes to the U7 squads who were playing their first ever match against another club.

"They took to the challenge with gusto and players, parents and coaches are all really looking forward to what these groups can do going forward."

The club are always looking for new members and welcome boys and girls from Year 6 up with the U6 to U8s playing tag rugby and contact from U9 onwards.

For more information go to www.wendenrugby.com or email membership@wendenrugby.com

Rugby Union
Saffron Walden News
Newport News

